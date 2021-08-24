In brief: news from around the Pacific

By RNZ and is republished with permission.

Vanuatu tightens border restrictions to ward off Delta

From mid-September, all people travelling to Vanuatu must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The government has suspended all inbound travel by both sea and air until September 12th, as a precaution against the risk of the Delta strain of Covid entering the country.

Photo: RNZ/Sally Round

The Ministry of Health said from that date all inbound travellers must be fully vaccinated.

Additionally, requirements for arrivals to undergo testing and 14 days in quarantine remain mandatory.

More arrests in Tonga cocaine case

Tonga police have confirmed that a total of 19 people have been arrested and charged in relation to the cocaine seized in Vava’u.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Halatoa Taufa told local media four male adults from Ha’alaufuli have recently been arrested in Vava’u.

Photo: RNZI/Gareth Thomas

Matangi Tonga reports they remain in police custody and have been charged with engaging with others in the supply of illicit drugs.

It’s estimated 14 kilograms of cocaine have been seized in the outer island with an estimated street value of more than $2.1 million USD.

Last month the first cocaine packets washed up on Vava’u beaches and were handed to Tonga police prompting a extensive search operation.

Police investigations continue.

Repatriation flight from NZ to Tonga deferred due to Covid-19 cases

A repatriation flight from Auckland that was scheduled to arrive in Tonga on Wednesday has been deferred, due to the recent increase of Covid-19 cases there.

A Tongan government spokesman Paula Ma’u said the deference is until further notice, and all passengers and appropriate authorities were notified earlier this week.

A flight from Pago Pago has also been deferred – the decision was made by American Samoa.

At this stage, only the Vanuatu flight is on scheduled to arrive in Tonga on Wednesday.

As for Fiji, flights remain deferred, due to its Covid-19 situation.

Pasifika families needing assistance increasing during lockdown

The Whanau Ora agency Pasifika Futures say demand for assistance from Pasifika families has continued to ramp up since alert level four lockdown began in New Zealand.

The agency’s chief executive Debbie Sorenson said most Pasifika families are shopping week-to-week and a large number of people in Pacific communities are in casual employment contracts.

Ms Sorensen said as a result Pasifika people end up with no income during lockdown resulting in a high level need.

“We have over the past week pushed out $NZ3.2 million dollars worth of support to 27 partners up and down the country. That’s provided help to over four and a half thousand Pacific people, more than 3,000 families,” explained Debbie Sorensen.

Debbie Sorensen said the Pasifika Futures’ support includes food and help to pay utility bills, and a huge demand for supplies for babies and children.