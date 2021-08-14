Homicide probe after three stabbed at Christchurch party

By ONE News and is republished with permission. Police have launched a homicide investigation after a stabbing at a party in Fendalton, Christchurch, last night.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said three boys were stabbed at the party on Medbury Terrace, which was attended by more than 80 people on Friday.

He said a 16-year-old boy had died in hospital from his injuries, while the other boys, aged 14 and 17, are in a serious but stable condition.

Christchurch property at centre of homicide probe was rented out for party Play Video 02:16

Anderson described the stab wounds as “serious”.

He confirmed the property had been rented for a party and that alcohol was involved.

It was “too early” to say what weapon or weapons had been used and what had prompted the three boys to be stabbed.

1 NEWS understands the party was at an Airbnb. Its owners have declined to comment.

Police investigating after teens stabbed at Christchurch party

Earlier, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said a serious assault had occurred on Medbury Terrace and police were called about 10.30pm Friday.

A homicide investigation is underway, including a scene examination, to determine what occurred and who is responsible.

“We are aware there were a large number of people on Medbury Terrace during the course of the evening,” Ford said.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105, quoting event number P047534409.