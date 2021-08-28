Adams wins gold at Paralympics

By RNZ/Radio New Zealand is republished with permission. Photo: Photosport

Shot putter Lisa Adams has won New Zealand’s second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with victory in the F37 shot put.

Adams threw a new Paralympic record of 15.12 metres beating her nearest rival Mi Na of China by nearly a metre and a half, with Na having a best throw of 13.69m.

All of Adams throws were good enough to win gold with her opening throw of 14.34m the lowest of her six efforts.

Adams is coached by her sister two time Olympic champion Dame Valerie Adams.

Fellow New Zealander Caitlin Dore finished eighth, with a best throw of 9.03 metres – a metre less than her personal best.

Swimmer Tupou Neiufi won New Zealand’s other gold at the Games so far.

Adams, 30, only started shot put in 2018, winning her first world title in 2019 with a world record throw of 14.70m at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

She then surpassed that mark at the national track and field champs last year, throwing 15.28m.

