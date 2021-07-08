Tongan woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Fiji as PM announces mandatory vaccination rule for employees

There is one new Covid-19 case in Fiji who is a Tongan woman.

She is the second known patient to be identified as Tongan after a Tongan USP student was previously infected and is currently recovered in hospital, reports from the Tongan community in Fiji said.

Sina ‘Aholelei Kami in Suva said these are the only cases they have been made aware of.

She and the ‘Api Tonga Committee are making contacts with the students at USP.

“They are doing fine,” she told Kaniva News this evening.

Meanwhile, Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has announced all civil servants, and private sector employers and employees will be required to have a Covid-19 vaccination if they are to continue working.

Bainimarama​ made the announcement on Thursday night as the island nation grapples with its outbreak.

“Civil servants who have not received their first dose of the vaccine must go on leave from Monday next week,” he said in a live video on Facebook.

Those employees cannot come back to work unless they have at least received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They must have that first dose by August 15, 2021.

On Wednesday, Fiji recorded 791 new daily Covid-19 cases and three deaths in a 24-hour period. To date, 42 people have died in Fiji since the pandemic began, and of those, 40 deaths have been during this year’s April outbreak. A total of 7940 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the pandemic began.