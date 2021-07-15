Shots fired at major Auckland motorway intersection – witnesses

By RNZ.co.nz. It is republished with permission

A witness has told RNZ a man was shot by police at the intersection of the Great South Road and the south eastern highway.

Other witnesses have said a man stole car in Greenlane, crashed, and there was a “shootout” with the police.

Two people are injured, one seriously after the incident at Penrose in Auckland.

Police are at the incident just off Auckland’s Southern Motorway, where a busy intersection has closed for an investigation.

Witnesses have told RNZ a man stole a BMW car in Greenlane, crashed, and there was a “shootout” with the police.

A man who was driving a work van at the time said he saw a car driving past him, going the wrong way.

He said police told him a man stole a BMW car from Greenlane, crashing at an intersection near a KFC.

He said police told him a woman in a Suzuki Swift was then car-jacked at gunpoint, and the gunman then crashed a short time later in Penrose, where there was a shootout.

The intersection of Great South Road and the south-eastern highway is cordoned off.

At least 10 police cars are at the scene.

St John Ambulance says they were called just before 11am and took the person with serious injuries to Auckland Hospital and another with moderate injuries to Middlemore Hospital.

Auckland Transport initially said it was a crash just after 11am, but then 15 minutes later said it was a police issue at the crash site, and now a police investigation.

Police have been asked for details.

One woman in a business off Great South Road told RNZ she heard a loud bang but dismissed it as a car backfiring. Shortly after she heard a lot of sirens.

