Baroness Tuputupu-‘O-Pulotu Vaea died at the age of 90.

Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho’s mother celebrated her 90th birthday last year on October 14 at her residence, Tali-Ki- Ha‘apai at Houma, Tongatapu.

Baroness Tuputupu married late former Prime Minister of Tonga Honourable Baron Vaea of Houma.

They had seven children and one adopted daughter.