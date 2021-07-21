No bail for man accused of killing Tongan seasonal worker in NZ

The Auckland man charged with the alleged murder of 23-year-old Hiko Lynch has been denied bail.

The 34-year-old accused with interim name suppression had been jointly charged with murder. He appeared in the High Court before Justice Francis Cooke on July 16.

He is also charged with wounding with intent to injure and failing to help detectives with a search.

Lynch was in New Zealand as an RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) worker before he died in an alleged stabbing on Market St on June 20 in central Blenheim.

Police believe the fatality came after an altercation between the Tongan RSE workers and some Rebel gang members from outside the region.

Lynch had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday. Two other Tongan men were wounded and hospitalised at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital.

Lynch body was sent back home to Tongan where it was buried early this month.