Missing Ha‘apai fishermen: Families clinging to hope men still alive, brother says

The families of Ha’apai fishermen, missing for a month at seas in Ha’apai, are still clinging to hope that they may be found alive.

A prayer vigil was held for the two fishermen last week.

The event marked the 30th day after the duo have disappeared on June 23.

A major search for Rev Kava Mone and Michael Mahe had been called off previously.

Mone and Mahe remain missing after they went fishing in a small aluminum boat.

Searches which included an aircraft scouring the northern islands did not find anything.

Viliami Mahe, the eldest brother of Michael, told Kaniva News, they held the family gathering believing the duo are still alive and are in one of the islands nearby.

“We prayed for them,” he said in Tongan.