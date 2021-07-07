Lord Tu‘ilakepa subdued by security guards after allegedly attacking MP Veisvosa Taka in parliament

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (MAFF) Lord Tu’ilakepa allegedly challenged MP Veivosa Taka before attacking him in parliament yesterday, a source told Kaniva News.

It is understood the MPs had engaged in heated arguments before Lord Tu’ilakepa walked over and allegedly attempted to punch MP Taka. The king’s noble also threatened the Ha’apai 13 MP, it has been claimed.

The security guards subdued him and no one was injured, the source said.

Lord Tu’ilakepa and the Speaker of Parliament had been contacted for comment.

In 2010 Tu’ilakepa was under house arrest as part of a police drugs investigation in four countries.

In 2012 he faced weapons and drugs charges after the police investigation allegedly linking him with a South American drug lord.

He was charged with the possession of guns and ammunition and drug exporting offences.

However, his drug charges had been withdrawn the following year with prosecutors saying it was because of the complexity of the case.

FAKAMATALA FAKATONGA

Kuo tukuaki’i na’e ‘ohofi ‘e he Ministā Ngoue’ ka ko e nōpele ‘a e tu’i’ ‘a Veivosa Taka ‘i Fale Alea. Ko e fakamatala ni ‘oku pehē ko e ‘oho fakapo’uli ‘eni ne fai lolotonga e alea ‘a e Fale’ ‘aneafi. Ne na ‘uluaki fetukuaki pea iku ‘o lue atu ai ‘a Tu’ilakepa ki he me’a’anga ‘o Taka’ ‘o fakamanamana’i mo ene ke tuki. Ne mālōlō ‘a e Fale’ ne toe takai atu tokua ‘a Tu’ilakepa ‘o tuki ka ne ‘ikai tau pea iku puke ai ‘e he kau sekulitii’. Na’e ‘alu ai ‘a Taka ‘o kole fakamoleole ‘osi ‘a e me’a’ ni ka ne ‘ikai ke tali ia ‘e Tu’ilekepa, fakatatau ‘eni ki ha fakamatala falala’anga kuo ma’u ‘e he Kaniva’.