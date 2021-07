The Lavulavu couple have been sentenced after incorrectly receiving more than TOP$500,000 when they owned and operated the ‘Unuaki ‘o Tonga Royal Institute.

Akosita Lavulavu has been sent to jail for five years while her husband ‘Etuate was jailed for six years.

They were convicted for using student numbers they knew were false to apply for government grants.

“This is an example of the worst sort of dishonesty,” remarked Justice NJ Cooper in his verdict.

