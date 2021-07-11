11-year-old among eight illicit drug arrests in Tongatapu

Eight men including an 11-year-old boy have been arrested after Police targeted several locations in Tongatapu.

The arrests were made between Monday 28 June 2021 and Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Police said.

The seven men arrested were all in their early twenties to mid-thirties. The boy was arrested for possessing a utensil for smoking drugs during a police raid of a residence at Pahu.

Seizures include 153 cannabis plants uprooted from a bush allotment at Vaini, 15.93 grams of methamphetamine, and over $8,000 pa’anga.

“There is real concern for the involvement of youth in drugs activities and my message is, walk away now from drugs before it’s too late”, Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa said.

Taufa also confirmed that Police seized drugs, utensil, and a large amount of cash from the driver in the road crash which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man on the 4 July on Taufa’ahau Road opposite Hu’atolitoli Prison.

“Taufa wishes to acknowledge the partnership with the communities and encourages anyone who may have information about drugs to please come forward or contact phone 740-1660 or 922.”