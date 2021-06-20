Tongan RSE worker dies in Blenheim stabbings

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a Tongan man died following an incident on Market St, Blenheim early this morning.

A cousin has identified the victim as Hiko Lynch. He was one of a group of Tongan Recognised Seasonal Employer workers who worked for Hortus in Blenheim.

Police were called to a disorder incident on Market St at about 2:55am, one person died at the scene.

Two people were also seriously injured and taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition, Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said.

“Police are speaking to several people in relation to this incident and an investigation is underway. We are also conducting scene examinations today,” Feltham said.

Reports said “members of a gang had been initimidating and eyeballing people in the lead-up to the stabbings”.

A person who had been at the bar told the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB: “It’s not the normal thing that happens on a night out in Blenheim.

“There was a large presence of motorcycle gang members … I heard they were Rebels.

“I left there about 2.55am and they were closing up, I’m not really sure what happened but heard a scuffle broke out and knives came out and people got stabbed.

“One of them died … and they got chased all over town by police … yeah, it was a crazy morning in Blenheim.”

The witness said the nightclub was “usually fine” and there was not much of a gang presence in Blenheim.

He said it was “shocking”.

“The scenes remain cordoned off and there will be a Police presence in the area as we work to understand the circumstances of these incidents and ensure the community’s safety”, Feltham said.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could assist is asked to get in touch.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have footage of the incidents.

You can phone Police on 105 and quote job number P046918039.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when it becomes available”.