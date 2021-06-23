Three plead not guilty over death of MMA fighter Fau Vake

By RNZ.co.nz

Three of the four men charged in relation to the death of MMA fighter Fau Vake in central Auckland have pleaded not guilty.

The twenty-five-year-old rising MMA fighter died in hospital after he was hit from behind on Symonds Street on 16 May.

Four men appeared at the Auckland High Court today in front of a packed public gallery of Vake’s friends, family and team mates, including UFC star Dan Hooker.

One man, Ofa He Mooni Folau, pleaded guilty to two assault charges, and a sentencing date has been set down for August.

However the three others, one of whom is charged with manslaughter, entered not guilty pleas through their lawyers.

They have interim name suppression, and a trial date has been set for October next year.