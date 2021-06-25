Royal undertaker Hautā‘ulu to be laid to rest in Australia

Hautā’ulu, 69, a leading member of Talafale royal undertakers has died in Australia.

Known as nimatapu (sacred hand) the undertaker died on Friday 18 June.

The Tongan community in western Sydney gathered at the Tokaikolo Christian Church in Granville to pay their respects and left donations.

His body will be laid to rest tomorrow Saturday 26 at Rookwood Cemetery.

Talafale royal undertakers are tasked with preparing Prince Tu’ipelehake and his family’s dead bodies for burial and making arrangements for their funerals.