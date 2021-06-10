Police seeking three people over Auckland man’s death from moving vehicle

By TVNZ / One News

Police are looking for three people who were in the van an Auckland man fell from while it was moving, leading to his death.

On April 28, Kimleang Youn fell from a vehicle he was travelling in on Robertson Road in Māngere and sustained critical injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene.

About three weeks later, the 28-year-old died in hospital.

On Police Ten 7 last night, Detective Sergeant Robert Kerr revealed the van, a silver Toyota Alphard, had been recovered by police and is being examined.

Police also revealed new CCTV footage captured about three hours after the incident. It shows at least three people in the van at the BP Connect on Fanshawe Street in central Auckland.

The footage clearly captured one male passenger’s face, and shows the height and build of the van’s driver. Another passenger remained in the vehicle.

Kerr said police were “very interested” in speaking with the trio because they may have “crucial information” about what had happened to Youn.

Police are treating the circumstances surrounding Youn’s injuries as suspicious.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Kerr said there may have been young people who filmed the incident from a nearby bus stop.