Police looking for Kevin Fisi’ihoi missing from Hamilton

Police said today they are concerned for the welfare of 35-year-old man missing from Hamilton. Waikato Police issued a Facebook plea for sightings of Kevin Fisiihoi.

He was reported missing from his Hamilton home today.

Police said they and Fisiihoi’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Fisiihoi is described as being solid build and around 180cm tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210610/2618.