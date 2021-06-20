Man, 33, appears in court as two Tongans in hospital in ‘stable condition’ following Blenheim murder

A 33-year-old male will appear in the Blenheim District Court today charged with murder following the homicide in Blenheim yesterday.

The others charged will appear in due course.

The court appearance came after ten people were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Hiko Lynch who was stabbed to death on Market St.

Two Tongans with stabbing wounds remain in hospital in a stable condition, Police said.

It is understood Lynch was out celebrating the birthday of one of the men in hospital.

Police believe the “altercation” related to a fatal stabbing in Blenheim yesterday morning Sunday 20 was between local RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang.

A homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Alaia, is underway.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said further arrests were likely as police continued to investigate.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have video footage taken at the Club Envy or around the Market Street area in the early hours of Sunday 20 June.

Any footage can be uploaded by using the following link: https://alaia.nzpolice.org/

Police would like to thank the public that have assisted with their enquires so far.