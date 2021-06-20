Hiko Lynch death: 10 arrested after fist and knife brawl between Rebels gang and Tongan RSE workers

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 23-year-old Hiko Lynch was stabbed to death on Market St, Blenheim, New Zealand this morning.

They have been charged with a range of charges including murder, wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

The first of those charged will appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

Police said: “initial indications suggest the altercation was between local RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) workers and members of the Rebels gang from outside Marlborough”.

The scenes are no longer cordoned off but Police will continue to have an active presence in the area as they continue their investigation into the incident.

The two people in hospital remain in a serious condition.

Lynch arrived in New Zealand from Tonga as a Recognised Seasonal Employer worker. He worked for Hortus farm.

It is understood one of the men in hospital with knife wounds was celebrating his 26th birthday that night. He was also a Hortus employee, while the third worked for a separate RSE company.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said further arrests are likely as Police continue to investigate.

“We acknowledge that today’s incident will be concerning to the wider community.

Police can assure the community that violent crimes will not be tolerated, and we will hold those who offend to account.”

Police continue to ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

A dedicated portal has been set up to allow anyone with images or recordings to upload this information.

It can be accessed via https://alaia.nzpolice.org/

You can also phone Police on 105 and quote event number P046918039 or file number 210620/6521.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation.