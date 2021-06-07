Govt pays convicted Akosita Lavulavu salaries of up to $30,000 while attending trial until her appeal complete, it cannot be paid back if appeal quashed

Convicted Cabinet Minister and MP Akosita Lavulavu was expected to receive an estimated amount of TOP$30,000 for the time while she was in court to face her fraud trial and is awaiting her appeal application result in more than two months time.

This money from the government’s coffers cannot be paid back to the Ministry of Finance even if Akosita’s appeal will be quashed, a source said.

More than 42 days since her fraud trial began on April 12, it is believed Akosita has been paid more than $7,500 by the government as her normal salaries. The money was meant for her to stay in her office and performed her ministerial duties or in parliament as an MP for Vava’u 16, but she was in court to face her more than half a million fraud conviction.

She refused to resign after her conviction despite criticisms from the public. This meant, she is expected to remain in office until July 2 when the Supreme Court is expected to lay down her sentence. This meant, Akosita is expected to receive another salary payments of about $5,000 for the next 28 days.

After her sentencing she is expected to continue to stay in her government’s office for another 42 days while she is expected to file an appeal application. This meant she is expected to receive another $7,500 of salaries for that particular period.

If she will go ahead with her appeal application and it was approved, it could take another 42 days or longer for her to face the Appeal Court judges. This meant she is expected to receive another payment of about $7,500 for that period.

A former Cabinet Minister told Kaniva News Akosita is paid around $1,250 a week for her ministerial and parliamentary duties apart from her other allowances and entitlements.

Bail conditions

As we reported previously, the Lavulavu couple have been released on bail after their conviction.

The conditions of the bail included requiring the couple to report into the central police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and they are prohibited from leaving the mainland Tongatapu .

Akosita and her husband, ousted former Cabinet Minister and MP ‘Etuate Lavulavu, were both found guilty for obtaining TOP$558,600 by false pretences.

The conviction included three counts of knowingly dealing with forged documents.

Public outrage

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa is being heavily criticized after he repeatedly refused to take immediate action against Akosita. He told Kaniva News last week Akosita will remain in office until an appeal application is expected after July 2. It will take another 42 days to process that appeal application.

There were calls for the prime minister to use his common sense and stand her down to keep the good reputation of the government and the king’s dignity.

The prime minister has been slammed for using the Holy Bible and clause 23 of the constitution to defend his controversial decision to keep Akosita in office while at the same time the constitution clause 51 has given him a prerogative power to force her to resign.

The Prime Minister now is facing another backlash after it was clear Akosita was still receiving her full pay from the government since the first day she was in court to face her fraud charges.

Tu’i’onetoa maintained his decision was fair to allow Akosita to go through the court’s due process and if the appeal court upholds the Supreme Court’s decision than he will make his final decision.

But critics lashed out with many saying he was two-faced and he appears to have changed his stance against the Lavulavu saga from time to time.

Tu’i’onetoa previously defended Akosita by hiding behind the principle of innocent until found guilty. When Akosita was convicted he said the constitution clause 23 gave her another chance until her appeal is complete.