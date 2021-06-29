Covid 19 coronavirus: Tongan USP student tests positive in Fiji

A Tongan student at USP tested positive for Covid-19 in Fiji, Tonga’s Minister of Education Hu’akavameiliku told Parliament this morning.

He said the person was in stable condition but gave no further details.

Fiji media said 312 positive COVID-19 cases and four related deaths had been recorded today, Tuesday 29.

As Kaniva News reported in May, a Tongan man was tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined in Nadi after arriving from Auckland.

Fiji was recording hundreds of daily cases and the numbers would only increase if everyone in Fiji doesn’t get on board to help beat the virus, said public health expert Dr Api Talemaitoga.

Taleimaitoga, an Auckland-based general practitioner who has been a part of New Zealand’s Covid-response efforts, told Stuff New Zealand Fijian health authorities are already struggling to contain the virus.

Talemaitoga said he was particularly concerned about the spread of misinformation about the virus and the vaccine on Fiji’s social media.

“The messages spreading on social media, that the virus is made up, the vaccine is something else – it’s just the … the enemy is the virus and the vaccine is the layer of protection they need,” he said.

“People are just not taking public health advice seriously, and it’s really disappointing. There is no cut-through, a lot are heeding advice, but there are still a lot that don’t want to follow or understand what that means”.