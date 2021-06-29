Convicted Akosita Lavulavu’s impeachment petition still in privilege committee

A petition to impeach fraudster Cabinet Minister Akosita Lavulavu is still in the hands of the privilege committee members, the Opposition Party Leader Semisi Sika said.

Akosita and her husband ‘Etuate Lavulavu are set for sentencing this Friday July 2 at the Nuku’alofa Supreme Court at 10am.

The Lavulavu couple had been found guilty after they plundered more than half a million pa’anga of the government school grant scheme.

They were convicted for using student numbers they knew were false to apply for government grants.

“This is an example of the worst sort of dishonesty,” remarked Justice NJ Cooper in his verdict.

“The conduct of these defendants would be disgraceful in anyone, but for a member of cabinet, and a man who used his political connections and position to facilitate these frauds, goes beyond just criminally reprehensible,” he said.

In 2015 a petition was submitted to impeach the then Infrastructure Minister ‘Etuate Lavulavu after he was accused of misusing and mismanaging government funds and nepotism.

Akosita has been placed on leave awaiting his sentencing.