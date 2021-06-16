Australian champion Justis Huni defeats Paul Gallen via tenth round stoppage

By Sacha Mirzabegian, Wide World of Sports Justis Huni surprised many with his power by dominating Paul Gallen with a tenth round TKO in Sydney tonight but the former NRL star won plenty of fans with his bravery.

Huni landed several heavy body shots early and pressured from the inside and outside hurting Gallen at will. The former NRL star was in trouble throughout the fight, getting rocked in the first round and in the latter part of the fight but he just kept coming.

Such was the ferocity of Huni’s strikes to the body he broke the former NRL star’s ribs in the second round.

In the final three minutes Gallen did everything he could to hang on and grabbed at Huni’s legs in a tackle that would have been right at home on the footy field. But when both fighters returned to their feet Huni went to town on the former Sharks skipper and dropped the 39-year-old.

Gallen got back to his feet and wanted to continue, but referee John Cauchi waved the fight off.