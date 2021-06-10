Aotearoa New Zealand provides NZ$8 million COVID-19 financial support package to Tonga

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Tonga, Tiffany Babington, has signed a Grant Contribution letter to the Government of Tonga for a NZ$8 million COVID-19 financial support package. This letter was handed over to the Prime Minister of Tonga, Hon Rev Dr Pōhiva Tuʻiʻonetoa, at an event on Wednesday 9 June.

“This support will help the Government of Tonga respond to specific economic and social impacts of COVID-19, such as, providing financial support and social protection for businesses and households that have experienced economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. It will also assist with the Government of Tonga’s repatriation efforts,” said High Commissioner Babington.

New Zealand is working in partnership with Tonga, as well as other countries in the Pacific, to support their COVID-19 responses and build resilience for the future.

Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa welcomed New Zealand’s assistance. “On behalf of His Majesty’s Government, I am pleased to express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of New Zealand, for your continued financial support to the Kingdom of Tonga, which is timely in our response to the ongoing crises of health and climate change. This invaluable assistance will assist in our efforts to respond and meet the unexpected challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Prime Minister.

Closing borders and protecting our people has come at a cost to the whole region, and by providing budget support, New Zealand is enabling Pacific governments to respond quickly to their most urgent development priorities, and determine where this is needed most according to their individual circumstances.

This financial support package is in addition to support that has already been provided by New Zealand, including: