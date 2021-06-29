Gov’t committee takes charge of Tonga’s rugby league in upcoming world cup

A government interim committee is in charge of preparing Tonga’s rugby league team for the October world cup tournament in England.

The committee was set up in May this year with the help of the Asia Pacific Rugby League (APRL).

Known as Interim Management Group (IMG), the committee undertook to do its best to restore the sport after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott.

The committee is working to select players and a coach, the Prime Minister said in a statement this afternoon.

The IMG members are:

Chairman : Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa

Deputy Chairman and Treasurer : Minister for Finance Tēvita Lavemaau

Secretaries: Chief Secretary Edgar Cocker and Jeremy Edwards (from Asia Pacific Rugby League)

Action Committee members: Minister for Labour Tatafu Moeaki, CEO Dr Fotu Fisi’iahi and Gareth Holmes.

The revelation came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Tonga National Rugby League’s (TNRL) appeal against its expulsion from the global governing body in April.

The TNRL was expelled from the International Rugby League (IRL) in March last year.

The Asia-Pacific Rugby League Confederation last year endorsed the bid by a rival body, Tonga Ma’a Tonga Rugby League (TMTRL), for full IRL membership.

The revelation also came after TMRL president Lord Fakafanua previously said he would welcome it if TNRL and TMTRL were merged.

“TNRL is a separate entity with Mate Ma’a Tonga. I would welcome the restoration of TNRL and Mate Ma’a Tonga on the international stage but this is a conversation that must be initiated between TMT and TNRL”.

However, in May APRL said it was taking the lead on the future of Tonga’s international membership.

It said there is no requirement for an IRL member to be in place in time for the Rugby League World Cup but an entity must sign the tournament participation agreement.

It also said discussions were already underway with the Tonga government, the national team management and TMT.

The IRL also said it received a letter from the PM Tu’i’onetoa, and “there was a commonality of purpose in what both parties want to achieve”.