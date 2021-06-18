115 new Covid cases in Fiji

By RNZ.co.nz

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary of Health, James Fong, reports there have been 115 new cases of Covid-19 in the past day.

Most of the cases can be traced to existing clusters or localities where significant transmission has occurred.

21 have been identified as primary contacts of previous cases and are under investigation by the contact tracing teams to determine if there is a cluster link.

There has been another death at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

This 49 year old man was being treated for a severe pre-existing condition and his doctors are currently investigating whether his death is due to Covid-19.

To date there have been 6 deaths but another 7 Covid-19 positive patients have died of pre-existing illnesses.

There are 1182 active cases in isolation, with Fiji having recorded 1578 cases since the latest outbreak started in April 2021.

Dr Fong said since April, 121,193 samples have been tested, with averag daily testing now at 3443.

In terms of vaccinations, “43% of Fijians 18 and older have received their first dose, and 2.1% are fully vaccinated. That is a total of 252,791 who have received at least one dose and 12,246 who are fully vaccinated,” he said.