Tongan young father dies unexpectedly in his sleep – now family trying to get his body home

The Tongan Recognised Seasonal Worker (RSE) who we have reported his death this morning has died after a suspected heart attack while he was asleep.

The death of Fuifuikula ‘O Lofakaitamaki ‘Ealelei, 36, from Haveluloto, Tongatapu was referred to a corona.

‘Ealelei’s death was only made known when his co-workers attempted to wake him up on Sunday May 16 at 12pm, RSE Liaison Officer in New Zealand Sefita Hao’uli told Kaniva News this afternoon.

‘Ealelei died at the Mr Apple Tongan RSE worker’s accommodation at Williams St, Hastings.

Police and emergency services attended the scene.

The deceased’s family and next of kin had been contacted in Tonga.

They got a chance yesterday to watch ‘Ealelei’s body on a live video stream, Hao’uli said.

His family are now working together with Tongan and New Zealand authorities to bring his body back home to Tonga.

The young father is survived by his wife and their two children.

A prayer vigil for ‘Ealelei is being conducted by the Tongan RSE workers in Hastings.

There are now 1162 Tongan workers in New Zealand.