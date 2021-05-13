TMT Chairman ‘suspicious’ of PM Tu‘i‘onetoa’s letter to IRL claiming it’s ‘an attempt to hijack’ world cup control

The Chairman of the Tonga Ma’a Tonga (TMT) rugby league was not happy after he found out the Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has written to the International Rugby League (IRL) in what appears to be an attempt to discuss Tonga’s plan to take part in the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

The letter was revealed in a report by Radio New Zealand International on Monday this week saying “IRL also received a letter from the Tongan Prime Minister, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa”.

No details have been revealed about the letter.

In its reporting, RNZ quoted IRL Secretary General Danny Kazandjian as saying “there was a commonality of purpose in what both parties want to achieve” which appears to be a reference to the Tonga government and TMT.

Tu’i’onetoa has been contacted for comment.

Chairman Sēmisi Sika said the issue with the rugby league in Tonga is fragile given the long running battle it has gone through over the sport’s governance and the fact the Tu’i’onetoa government has made it clear last year it did not support TMT.

“I am suspicious and to me this is part of an attempt to hijack our responsibilities,” Sika told Kaniva News.

“Tonga Ma’a Tonga is the voice and ownership of most of the rugby league clubs in Tonga”.

He said he believed the letter was part of an attempt by the Prime Minister to control Tonga’s participation in the Rugby League World Cup in England in October.

Sika wanted the Prime Minister to keep away from trying to interfere with the sport and leave it to the TMT.

“Our duties included looking for sponsorships to make sure the sport is well funded, and we have a lot of experiences there”.

“The government has its main duties for the people and they should take care of that and leave the rugby league to us”, Sika said.

Tonga must have a recognised governing body with the IRL in order to compete at the Rugby League World Cup.

The revelation of the Prime Minister’s letter comes after last month’s decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirming the dismissal of Tonga National Rugby League’s (TNRL) appeal against its expulsion from the global governing body.

After the establishment of TMT last year with the support of the IRL’s International Committee (IC) the Prime Minster’s office released a statement saying the government was not happy with it.

It said: “The Government holds strong reservations regarding the IC including the appropriateness of the proposed governance structure, the composition of its membership and the institutional arrangement”.

“The Government is not confident that the IRL will be neutral and unbiased in the establishment of the IC”.