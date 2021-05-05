Three men plead not guilty to murder of grandmother shot through window of South Auckland home

TVNZ / One News

Three men have pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of Māngere grandmother Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Police said the 57-year-old was watching television in the early hours of the morning when she heard a noise.

They said she was shot when she approached her lounge window.

She died on January 15, 2020.

Today, Falala’anga Momooni Iongi, Viliami Mounga He Ofa Iongi and Manu Hori Iongi entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder at the High Court in Auckland.

The public gallery was packed during the brief appearance this morning.