Ōtāhuhu shooting victim named as Alec Moala of PapatoetoeAlec

The man shot dead in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu over the weekend has been named.

He was 31-year-old Alec Moala of Papatoetoe.

Police and Victim Support are providing his family with support.

A post-mortem was completed yesterday and Police are continuing to make a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, including speaking to several people in Beatty Street and the wider Ōtāhuhu area.

Police have also received a number of calls from members of the public since our appeal for information yesterday, and want to thank those who came forward with information.

This information is being assessed as part of our ongoing enquiries.

However, Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information about what occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are confident there are people out there who know who is responsible and with information valuable to our investigation,” Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says.

“We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police for the sake of Mr Moala’s family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.