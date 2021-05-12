Opposition turns king’s ‘‘Oku ‘ikai fakafiemālie’ quote into T-shirt saying it’s a new political ‘slang’

The Opposition Party said the king’s message of dissatisfaction with the Tu’i’onetoa government should be spread and circulated as much as possible in all forms of media which communicate information to the general public.

News of King Tupou VI’s disappointment dominated the pages of Tongan social media users since last week.

Many have called on government to step down immediately after His Majesty’s statement.

They have regarded the speech as the first time in the history of Tonga for a king to have rebuked the MPs in a public speech from the throne.

In his speech, the king after making his introduction, began by saying, “’Oku ‘ikai fakafiemālie”.

This translates into English as “It is unsatisfactory”.

Opposition Leader Sēmisi Sika who was behind the T-shirt design said the phrase is catchy.

“It’s a new political slang,” he said.

The king was upset by the Cabinet and parliament’s not doing specific actions to resolve certain national issues he raised with them in previous years.

The king then said: “Taxpayers and people of the country, who elect Members of Parliament, should therefore vote wisely as they were the ones who voted in this government, who was in the House now.”

As Kaniva News reported yesterday, the Prime Minster reportedly said he approved the king’s speech and it was a learning experience for him.

Tu’i’onetoa was reported as saying he regarded the royal speech as a huge blessing.

He said it was important to address the king’s concerns nationally and seriously.

The Prime Minister also wanted His Majesty’s concerns to be part of his controversial monthly national fasting prayer programme.