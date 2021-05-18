New president confirmed at Tonga Rugby Union meeting

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa was elected as new president of the Tonga Rugby Union.

He replaced former president MP Siaosi Pohiva.

The renewal of the union’s presidency comes after a new Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harding was confirmed in January.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ikaletahi will face the All Blacks at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland in July.

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the dates and venues for the Tests against Tonga and Fiji.

The All Blacks will play Tonga at the Warriors home ground on July 3rd.

Former All-Black, Malakai Fekitoa, is poised to return to Tonga’s 15-a-side ranks, after committing to play for the national sevens team in next month’s final Olympic qualifier in Monaco.

“We’ve done the documents for him and New Zealand have released him back to Tonga who he originally played for when he was 18,” TRU Chief Executive Peter Harding has told Pacific Beat.

“We have probably two others, (who’re ready to make the switch) we’re just confirming at the moment who will be playing for us, but that’s about the maximum we have at the moment because of the fixture clash with the big European club competition finals.”

“We’re going to put out a very good side of professional Europe-based players over there. Everyone’s incredibly keen to play. I’m not sure whether we’ll qualify, but I’m not sure we won’t qualify either,” Harding said.