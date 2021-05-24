Nearly $25,000 donated for MMA fighter Liufau Vake who lost life after Auckland attack

Hundreds of well-wishers and bereaved friends and family of a man who died nearly a week after he was admitted to hospital following an assault while he waited for a taxi have donated $24,099.00 in tribute to his death.

Liufau Tu’iha’angana Vake, 25, was assaulted on Symonds St in central Auckland in the early hours Sunday morning May 16 and taken to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Golnaz Bassam Tabar, a friend of the Vake family, showed 264 generous donors have raised the money since yesterday Sunday 23.

It said: “Our beloved brother Fau has joined the Eternal. Fau fought a courageous fight in hospital for a whole week, after he was viciously and cowardly attacked on May 16th.

“ Let’s stand with Fau’s grieving family to alleviate some of the financial pressures at this unfathomably difficult time. Only months ago, the Vake family lost their father. They are hurting. We stand with them”.

Police said further charges will be filed in due course.

“Four men have already appeared before the Auckland District Court following the incident on 16 May at around 2.55am”, it said.

“Police can confirm that we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to our investigation”.

Meanwhile, Vake’s partner has paid tribute to him after he died on Instagram.

Her full tribute reads:

“My high school sweetheart, 10 years of memories together with you & it has been & will forever be the best time of my life. Thank you for giving me the world’s best creation, Isa Banana.

“You have taught me so much in life, how to be comfortable when I’m out of my comfort zone, you’ve taught me what unconditional love really is, forgiveness, strength & most of all shown me the power of our lord, Jesus Christ. You are the heart of your family and You are so loved.

“You’ve brought so many people and have touched many hearts. That’s the kind of person you were, extremely loving, caring, a protector, giving.

“I swear & promise to look after our daughter, give her the best life and make you proud!

“My sweet love. Till we meet again. Isa banana loves you, your daughter just adores you, forever a daddy’s girl.”