Man in court charged with Kefu’s murder; Police warn of ‘inaccurate’ information on social media

Police have charged a 27-year-old man from Fungamisi Vavaú, residing at Halaleva, with murder in relation to the death of 41-year-old Polikalepo Kefu of Lapaha.

Kefu died on Saturday 1 May 2021 before his body was allegedly found on a beach near Tatakamotonga.

The accused surrendered himself to Police last Saturday night and is remanded in custody to appear at the Magistrate Court today.

Police are warning people saying there were unverified information on social media about the person responsible for Kefu’s alleged murder.

“That information is inaccurate and we ask the public to respect Mr. Kefu’s family during this difficult time,” Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said.

“This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with Mr. Kefu’s family, friends and wider community. Police investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding this case”.

As we reported over the weekend, Kefu worked as a communication advisor for the Tonga Red Cross. He was also the president of the Tonga Leitis Association and was known to many from all walks of life.

The organisation has reported his death on social media.

“Wake up this morning to this unexpected news of your departure from this Realm,” it said.

“May your soul rest well Poli Kefu”.

He was described as a strong activist in many fields of activity, a long serving activist of the local LGBTQI community and a human rights activist whose work was prominent across the Pacific.

He was a “powerful Human Right activist and been in the Humanitarian Response unit for so many years.”

“He dedicated his life for the safety of others in Tonga. He is well known by many in Tonga and also internationally and globally of his involving in many fields related to his work”.

“We salute you from Tonga Leitis Association and all its members for your humble and kind heart that you contributed to the Association”