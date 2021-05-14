Lo’au university blames USP educational ‘purposes’ for failure of Tonga gov’t after king chastising parl’t

Professors at the Tongan Lo’au university claimed the failure of the government to address the king’s concerns was a result of leaders being educated at the University of the South Pacific (USP) whose educational purposes did not prepare them to think critically.

Professor ‘Inoke Hu’akau claimed the USP only prepared students for vocational employments which is another version of studying the courses without critical thinking “ako ta’efakakaukau”.

He argued that the king’s strong reactions against the parliament showed there was a huge weakness in how the government is being operated and the leaders’ lack of critical thinking.

Professor Siosiua Lafitani of the Lo’au in a joint press release this morning said broken promises have “become flesh with today’s leaders and that was their favorite”.

He also argued that the Tongan government did not understand capitalism and how businesses should be conducted in that economic system.

The professors said critical thinking was the basis of the Lo’au university’s philosophical foundation.

The criticisms come after king Tupou VI rebuked the Tongan MPs in what has been described as the first time in the history of Tonga for a king to strongly express his anger with the government in a public speech to open the Legislative Assembly.

The king said the House gave him the same responses every year after he raised his concerns over issues regarding education, health, war on drugs and the country’s economy but it appears they did nothing extra about it.

It appears the Lo’auan professors were of the notion that all Tongan leaders studied at the USP which is not true.

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa was awarded with accounting qualifications from universities in New Zealand and Australia. Some or many of the government CEOs, ministers and officials went to universities there as well.

The University of the South Pacific

According to the USP official website, the “University is a uniquely placed centre of excellence in a region of extraordinary physical, social and economic diversity”.

It has listed about 50 educational programmes and courses which it said have received international accreditations and recognition.

The programmes range from accounting, tourism and hospitality, business administration, law, education and commercial cookery.

Most of them were based on Australian and New Zealand curriculums.

“The University has set a high standard for quality in its research. Major research commitments include business management, teacher education, Pacific studies, marine studies, agriculture, science and technology,” it said.

“Established in 1968, USP is the only university of its type in the world. It is jointly owned by the governments of 12 island countries: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Western Samoa”, it said.

“The multi-cultural nature of the staff and student body give USP an exceptional character. It is a quality institution producing degrees comparable to those awarded by universities in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Graduates from USP are found in important executive positions throughout the public and private sectors in all member countries.

Because of its strategic position and facilities, USP attracts eminent scholars and staff from throughout the world”.

Lo’au University

Lo’au University described itself as being “the first full online higher learning system in the Kingdom of Tonga and among other Moanan nations in the region, with its Headquarters in the Kingdom and various Branches worldwide”.

It said it was founded at Sydney University in 2011 but was officially launched in the Kingdom of Tonga at the University of the South Pacific (‘Atele) in 2014 by the then Minister of Education Hon, Dr ‘Ana Maui Taufe’ulungaki

Its founder, Professor Siosiua Lafitani, was appointed by the Board of Founders of CUAM Foundation University (www.cuam.eu) at Benevento in Italy in January 2014 as one of the 72 partner universities to run its educational and scientific research programs

“Lo’au University runs annual summer classes (post-graduate diploma) on Tongan language and culture in the Kingdom for doctoral and post-graduate students from Stanford University, Hawaii University and other world universities”.

It claimed it “offers scholarships and financial assistance of approx $10 millions per year to students from around the world to study for their Bridging courses, Diploma, BA, Post-graduate diploma, MA and PhD Degrees”.