King’s ‘dissatisfaction’ a ‘blessing’ says PM; Parl’t suspended to prepare royal response

Parliament has been suspended, just days after the king publicly rebuked the MPs, so that a committee working on a response to his speech has time for the job.

The House was scheduled to sit today Monday 10 after king Tupou VI opened it last week but it has been reportedly adjourned.

Speaker Lord Fakafanua announced that a special committee, chaired by former Prime Minister Lord Tu’ivakanō, has been set up and will have the power to write up the response.

As Kaniva News reported last week, the king chastised the House saying he was fed up with their repeated broken promises.

The king said the Legislative Assembly gave him the same responses every year after he raised his concerns over issues regarding education, health, war against drugs and the country’s economy but it appears they did nothing about it.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minster has been reported by local media as saying he approved the king’s speech and it was a learning experience for him.

Tu’i’onetoa reportedly said he regarded the royal speech as a huge blessing.

He said it was important to address the king’s concerns nationally and seriously.

The Prime Minister also wanted His Majesty’s concerns to be part of his controversial monthly national fasting prayer programme.