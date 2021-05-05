King deeply ‘dissatisfied’ with parliament saying ‘it fails to keep to its promise’, giving him same response every year without further actions against drugs and other issues

King Tupou VI said this morning he was unhappy that the Parliament did not “keep to its promise” failing to address his concerns about the country’s economy, education and health issues.

The king said he was fed up with the House giving him the same response every year without doing anything further.

He said recently he was concerned at the increasing crime rate caused by the illegal distribution and use of illicit drugs.

He said Police and its stakeholders should be a priority.

He said members of Parliament have campaigned under the banner of honesty but the king questioned their roles to submit annual ministerial and parliamentary reports.

He also criticised the government’s interference in private sectors by centralising control of their operations.

King Tupou VI also warned voters to vote smartly in the next next general elections.

The king has made his royal statement this morning while he was addressing the nation during his livestream opening speech to mark the beginning of mid-year parliamentary session 2021.