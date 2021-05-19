Jamil Hopoate charged over cocaine supply

“By taking the bag why did he throw it away … if not of the belief he was taking a prohibited drug,” Mr Stewart said.

Mohomed Abbas, another lawyer on Hopoate’s legal team, told reporters they would be taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

“We respectfully disagree with the submission, we do intend to take it to the Supreme Court,” Mr Abbas said.

Mr Abbas said Mr Hopoate was doing “fine” after spending the night in Surry Hills Police Station.

“When you get bail refused you spend time in custody, it is what it is,” he said.

Police allege officers stopped a truck in Botany on Tuesday which was being driven by Hopoate’s co-accused and friend Leanne Mafoa.

Police allege the duo were picking up the consignment and Ms Mafoa allegedly reversed the vehicle at speed, forcing a police officer to jump out of the way. She was arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply and using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention after driving the truck at speed.

She also had her bail refused on Wednesday.

“We didn’t know the identity of the people who came to pick the consignment up until it happened,” he said.

Hopoate was initially taken to the hospital for a minor leg injury after the arrest.

Detectives also arrested a 28-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Williamson Drive in Macquarie Fields about 5pm on Tuesday. A home in Minto was raided a short time later.

The Minto man was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.