Jamil Hopoate charged over cocaine supply

By Sarah Keoghan and Sarah McPhee, Sydney Morning Herald
Jamil Hopoate’s lawyer has vowed to take his client’s bid for freedom to the Supreme Court after a surety from Bulldogs NRL star Will Hopoate of $50,000 failed to release his brother from jail.
Jamil Hopoate, who is an off-contract NRL player, was charged with large-scale commercial drug supply on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the alleged importation of cocaine with a street value of $154.2 million.
The 26-year-old appeared via audiovisual link at Sydney’s Central Local Court on Wednesday and wiped away tears as his daughter waved to him through the court’s cameras.
His brother Will, was joined by his father John and mother Brenda, who signalled “I love you” multiple times to the cameras while the matter was being heard.
In court, Hopoate’s principal lawyer Greg James QC argued the substance in the backpack was a dummy drug that had been swapped out by police and therefore his client could not be charged under the charge of drug supply.
Australian Border Force had previously intercepted a shipment of toolboxes last week from the UK, which contained 514 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of nearly $155 million and had been investigating the matter since.
As part of the investigation, police switched the cocaine for a dummy drug. Mr James argued the former Brisbane Broncos player was therefore simply utilised as a delivery person for the material.
Magistrate Philip Stewart rejected the submission and said it could be inferred the defendant believed the backpack contained a prohibited drug.
“By taking the bag why did he throw it away … if not of the belief he was taking a prohibited drug,” Mr Stewart said.
Mohomed Abbas, another lawyer on Hopoate’s legal team, told reporters they would be taking the matter to the Supreme Court.
“We respectfully disagree with the submission, we do intend to take it to the Supreme Court,” Mr Abbas said.
Mr Abbas said Mr Hopoate was doing “fine” after spending the night in Surry Hills Police Station.
“When you get bail refused you spend time in custody, it is what it is,” he said.
Police allege officers stopped a truck in Botany on Tuesday which was being driven by Hopoate’s co-accused and friend Leanne Mafoa.
Police allege the duo were picking up the consignment and Ms Mafoa allegedly reversed the vehicle at speed, forcing a police officer to jump out of the way. She was arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply and using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention after driving the truck at speed.
She also had her bail refused on Wednesday.
“We didn’t know the identity of the people who came to pick the consignment up until it happened,” he said.
Hopoate was initially taken to the hospital for a minor leg injury after the arrest.
Detectives also arrested a 28-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Williamson Drive in Macquarie Fields about 5pm on Tuesday. A home in Minto was raided a short time later.
The Minto man was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
“Police will allege in court that the man collected the consignment from Matraville and delivered it to Pagewood, before leaving the area,” police said.
He was refused police bail.
Chief Superintendent Bennett said based on social media, the trio appeared to be friends.