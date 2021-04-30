‘Human Rights activist’ Polikalepo Kefu dies suddenly

The Tongan Red Cross communications advisor Polikalepo Kefu has died suddenly, a reliable source told Kaniva News this morning.

Unconfirmed reports claimed his body was found in a beach in Tatakamotonga.

He was the president of the Tonga Leitis Association and was known to many from all walks of life.

The organisation has reported his death on social media.

“Wake up this morning to this unexpected news of your departure from this Realm,” it said.

“May your soul rest well Poli Kefu”.

It described Kefu as a strong activist in many fields of activity.

He was a “powerful Human Right activist and been in the Humanitarian Response unit for so many years.”

“He dedicated his life for the safety of others in Tonga. He is well known by many in Tonga and also internationally and globally of his involving in many fields related to his work”.

“We salute you from Tonga Leitis Association and all its members for your humble and kind heart that you contributed to the Association”.