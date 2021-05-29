Gov’t conflicting answers over proposal for passengers to pay up to $4,000 quarantine fees cause confusion

Two Cabinet ministers and a government CEO having contradictory statements about the truth of a proposal for returning passengers to pay up to $4,000 quarantine fees have attracted heated debates online.

Communication CEO Paula Ma’u has confirmed to Kaniva News this week a proposal is currently underway for Tonga’s repatriated passengers to pay the cost for their stay in managed isolation facilities in Tongatapu.

In his email response on Wednesday, in which the Prime Minister was copied, Ma’u said the proposal included having the repatriated passengers pay TOP$4,000 if they stayed at Tanoa International Hotel. He said other facilities would be cheaper.

Ma’u’s confirmation came after the Minister of Health Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu confirmed to local media in a press conference a week before it was true the government was working on a proposal for the passengers to pay their isolation costs.

In a press release on May 12, Ma’u said work to create the proposal was endorsed by the National Emergency Management Committee and National Committee for Covid-19.

He said when the proposal is completed it will be submitted to the two committees and if they approve it the proposal will then go to Cabinet for final decision.

Ma’u said the proposal was initiated because the costs for the managed isolation facilities were too expensive for the government to pay.

He said it costs about $600,000 for the government to pay after passengers on one flight were isolated in Tonga for 21 days.

The Minister of Health shared the same information with the local media.

Finance Minister denial

But the Minister of Finance Tevita Lavemaau has denied in parliament on Thursday there was a proposal for the returning passengers to pay their stay at managed isolation facilities.

He said the government was still paying the passengers’ quarantine costs.

Lavemaau was responding to a question from Vava’u 14 MP Saia Piukala asking the Minister of Health to clarify the proposal which was planned to start in July.

The Minister of Finance has been contacted for comment on the conflicting information.

Social media reactions

Social media users have accused the government of contradicting itself.

Some have said the proposal was bad because the returning passengers were stranded overseas for quite some times and they did not have enough money to pay for their quarantine.

Some said the government should continue to pay quarantine costs for workers who returned from New Zealand and Australian seasonal worker programmes because these people’s incomes and remittances helped Tonga’s economy.

Critics accused the government of failing to manage the public finances in a prudent manner.

However, supporters of the government insisted it was doing the right decision to help the country’s economy survive on long term.