First Tongan woman honorary consul for two European countries

‘Amelia Fakahiku’o’uiha Fonua Helu has been officially appointed as honorary consul of the kingdom of Spain to the kingdom of Tonga , Friday 28 at the Prime Minister’s Office, St George building in Nuku’alofa.

Prime Minister of Tonga, Dr Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa officially presented the letter of exequatur on behalf of His Majesty’s government granting full execution of authority to the honorary consul to exercise official duties throughout Tonga.

Helu was appointed in 2019 as the honorary consul of Finland to the kingdom of Tonga and now, holds honorary consul of the kingdom of Spain to the kingdom of Tonga.

‘Amelia attended Samabula primary school in Suva, Fiji then Tonga High School in Nuku’alofa for secondary school.

She was awarded with a bachelor degree from ‘Atenisi University and a Master of Arts degree in English literature from the University of Auckland. She has other qualifications from various universities including ‘la Universidad Complutense de Madrid’ in Spain. She is fluent in English, Tongan and Spanish languages.

She worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the past years, including diplomatic posting to China and has vast experiences at regional and international level.