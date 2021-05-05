Fiji hospital patient who refused Covid tests has died from virus — report

By TVNZ / One News and is republished with permission

Fiji has recorded a Covid-19 death – a man who was confirmed to have the virus just yesterday.

The 55-year-old was in intensive care at Lautoka Hospital and military and police have surrounded and locked down the facility, with around 400 staff and patients quarantined inside.

He had been in hospital for a surgical procedure on April 19.

It’s believed he infected two doctors there who tested positive in the last two days.

According to FBC News, the source of the man’s infection remains unknown but he has refused swabs and tests on two occasions.