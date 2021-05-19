Family pleads for MMA fighter Liufau Vake not to be removed from life support

The family of Liufau Vake, a 25-year-old promising Mixed Martial Art fighter is advocating to keep him on life support after doctors at Auckland hospital declared there was nothing they can do to cure him.

His maternal aunt has confirmed this to Kaniva News this morning saying Liufau’s mother was optimistic and wanted more time while she and her whole family were praying for her son.

Vake who was in comma for three days now since Sunday 16 was put on ventilator but never recovered consciousness.

He was rushed to hospital after he was allegedly attacked on Symonds St just before 3am.

It is alleged Vake fell and hit his head on a footpath after being hit from behind.

Police and St John emergency services were called to the scene, near the intersections of Khyber Pass Rd and Newton Rd in Eden Terrace, at 2.55am.

Two people were initially taken into custody.

Police later charged a total of four men who appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

One is charged with common assault, another is charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure, while the other is charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent.

The fourth man is a 32-year-old who has been charged with common assault.

Police say inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.

However, they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.

Vake’s family, friends and kāinga as well as the mixed martial arts community have rallied to support him and his family.