Family asks for prayer while Tongan ‘rising star’ kick boxer fights for his life in hospital after central Auckland brawl

The family and cousins of a Tongan young father who is currently fighting for his life in Auckland hospital are asking for prayers and positive thoughts for their son.

Liufau Vake is being treated with serious injuries after becoming embroiled in a fight in central Auckland early Sunday morning May 16.

Police said officers responded to reports of a group of people fighting on Symonds St in central Auckland at about 3am.

The incident happened near the intersections with Khyber Pass Rd and Newton Rd in Eden Terrace, just south of the CBD.

Two people were taken into custody. Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Vake’s uncle Veili Paongo shared photos of the victim’s family and friends surrounding his hospital bedside this evening and asked for prayers.

He said members of the UFC Tongan kickboxers community including coach Lolo Heimuli were at the hospital.

Vake was a talented kickboxer and many looked up to him because he was “a rising star”, Paongo said.