Fair Go: Couple left thousands of dollars out of pocket after being let down by a dodgy roofer and insurance company

By One News / TVNZ (Fair Go) and is republished with permission

What do you do when you think you have done everything right but it’s still not enough to protect your property?

That’s the unenviable position Shane and Odette Perry found themselves in last year when they fell prey to a dodgy local roofer.

The Temuka couple employed Jamie Hartnett to reroof their house – a gracious old homestead on the outskirts of town.

The Perry’s had scrimped and saved to buy the recognised 1904 Canterbury house and spent years lovingly restoring it.

But the house’s old decramastic tile roof was badly damaged in a freak hail storm that hit mid-Canterbury in late 2019.

Insurers AMI paid out and the Perry’s hired local roofer, Jamie Hartnett, from Ridgeline Roofing, to reroof their home.

First though, the cautious couple thoroughly checked out the roofer’s work.

They drove past homes he’d reroofed, checked out Hartnett’s credentials on MBIE’s register of licensed trade practitioners and took out special insurance with AMI in case anything went wrong.

“We’d watched a Fair Go programme previously about someone in exactly our position,” Odette says. “Where a roof was being replaced and the woman didn’t have works cover.”

As an additional precaution the Perry’s paid $800 for the additional cover.

The job hadn’t been underway very long when things started to go wrong. An unforeseen delay halted work for a month. When work re-started, Jamie Hartnett was not reliable – often failing to turn up or working 4-5 hour stints when he did.

Things really took a turn for the worse though when Shane Perry climbed up to do some painting around the eaves.

He and his wife had assumed that despite the holdup the work was progressing well.