Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year

By One News / TVNZ and is republished with permission In two months All Blacks fans could be settling into their seats for the opening Test of 2021 – at Mount Smart Stadium.

New Zealand All Blacks v Tonga at St James Park Source: Getty

1 NEWS can reveal New Zealand Rugby is in discussions about a fixture against Tonga on July 3 with Mount Smart Stadium and Waikato Stadium being considered to host the Test.

Meanwhile, Samoa are eyeing a potential clash with the Māori All Blacks on the same date, creating an opportunity for a mouth-watering double-header.

The Tonga fixture would be followed by back-to-back All Blacks’ Tests against Fiji, which have already been locked in for July 10 and 17, but venues are yet to be confirmed.

The All Blacks have never played back-to-back games against any Pacific Island nation and have only faced one Pacific opponent, Tonga, in the last four years.

The new schedule is being worked on after Italy withdrew from their New Zealand tour in the same window.

The All Blacks and Tonga drew a crowd of 23,443 in Hamilton before their departure for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.