Deaths of two people after receiving Covid-19 vaccine reported to CARM

The deaths of two people after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

Ministry of Health says medical staff involved in both cases do not believe the deaths are related to the administration of the vaccine and the deaths have been reported out of “an abundance of caution”.

A spokesperson said they extended their sympathies to the family and friends of the two people who have died.

Medsafe reports adverse reactions to Covid-19 every Wednesday to CARM, but will report them promptly if there is a safety concern.

The Health Ministry said it remained confident the Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective.