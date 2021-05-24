Body of Tongan RSE worker who dies suddenly in Hastings to be flown home on Wednesday

The body of the Tongan Recognised Seasonal Worker (RSE) who died in his sleep in Hastings, New Zealand will be returned to Tonga on Wednesday.

Fuifuikula ‘O Lofakaitamaki ‘Ealelei’s body is now at the Fountain Funerals in Papakura.

A failotu service for the 26-year-old is expected to be held at the mortuary this afternoon at 4pm.

‘Ealelei’s co-workers attempted to wake him up on Sunday May 16 at 12pm before they discovered he was dead, RSE Liaison Officer in New Zealand Sefita Hao’uli told Kaniva News.

‘Ealelei died at the Mr Apple Tongan RSE worker’s accommodation at Williams St, Hastings.

The young father is survived by his wife and their two children.

There are now 1162 Tongan workers in New Zealand.