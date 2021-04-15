Trial for Lapaha machete attack suspect adjourned until May

The trial for a Lapaha man accused of attacking another Lapaha man with a machete has been adjourned until next month.

Tulupa Pese, 36, appeared in Mu’a Lower Court after he was charged with attempted murder and causing bodily harm.

The victim was Sitefi Halafihi, 23, of Lapaha.

The prosecutor asked the Magistrate for more time to investigate and prepare paper works, local media report.

The prosecutor hinted that the case is expected to go to the Supreme Court.

As Kaniva News reported last month, the victim’s family asked the community to pray for him while he was in hospital.

A sister claimed Halafihi was attacked during a drunken fight at the Feitu’u Lalo in Lapaha.