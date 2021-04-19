Trans-Tasman travel bubble opens: In photos

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

It was hugs and tears all round today as family and friends reunited on the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Thousands of people flew into New Zealand today from Australia on quarantine-free flights.

RNZ photographers and reporters were at Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown airports capturing the emotional reunions on camera.

Reporter Tess Brunton and camera operator Simon Rogers – both Australians – were on the first flight leaving Auckland this morning, heading to Sydney.

By 9.30am, 10 flights had departed Auckland for Australia and Brunton and Rogers had almost arrived in Australia. They were welcomed at Sydney Airport by drag queens and Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head blaring over the loud speaker.

Meanwhile, in Auckland, people were starting to gather to welcome loved ones arriving from Australia.

Air New Zealand estimated roughly three-quarters of passengers crossing the ditch today would be family and friends reuniting after months apart.

The first commercial flight to arrive from Australia was from Sydney. It arrived in Auckland about 12.30pm, an hour after it was due.

Lily was at the airport waiting for her best friend Lilli. She said the two of them cried on the phone when she booked her flight.

Finally, Lilli arrived.

Wellington Airport had not received any international passengers through its terminal in more than a year – until today.

Workers created a big black ‘welcome whānau’ sign yesterday, just in time for the trans-Tasman bubble flights.

Christchurch also welcomed its first quarantine-free flight this afternoon.

Queenstown Airport had a band, face painters and stilt performers ready to welcome people arriving from Australia.

After touching down, the first quarantine-free flight into Queenstown went through the water arch – a salute to welcome the special visitors.

Passengers onboard Qantas Flight 121 were welcomed by cheers from the ground crew.

About 100 passengers were onboard the flight, the first into the town in 387 days.

This Canberra couple were on the first flight into Queenstown. They’ve never been to the resort town before, but made the special trip for their honeymoon.