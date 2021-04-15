Tourism Minister tells Vava‘u whale operators to either pay $3,500 license fees or lose it despite appeal to waive ‘because they’ve no income’ due to pandemic

Pehē 'e he MInisitā Takimamata' 'oku' ne fu'u tokanga 'aupito ke muimui ki he lau 'a e lao' pea ko ia ai kuo 'ikai ke ne tali 'a e tautapa 'a e ngaahi pisinisi mamata'anga tofua'a Vava'u' ke toloi enau totongi laiseni mo e malu'i lauafe' he kuo mate ngūngū 'enau pisinisi' he ngāue 'a e Koviti'. 'Oku fakafuofua ko e totongi laiseni ko 'eni 'oku fe'unga mo e $3,500 pea ka 'ikai ke totongi 'e ala ke mole 'enau laiseni'.

The Minister of Tourism Akosita Lavulavu told whale watching and swimming operators in Vava’u if they do not pay their licence fees and insurance on time their licences would be cancelled.

“The Minister has no authority under the Whale Watching and Swimming Regulations to waive the fees or roll it over”, a letter from the Ministry last week April 9, seen by Kaniva News, read.

The Minister was responding after the operators requested to waive the fees for 2021 season because their businesses never received any profits due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operators also requested that the payment of licence fees for 2020 be deferred until borders open.

“All issued licences continue to be in effect despite Covid-19,” the letter read.

It is understood each operator must pay TOP$1500 per boat licence fee and TOP$2000 for third party insurance.

The Ministry said these licences were valid for three years.

Operators reactions

The Minister’s response “frustrated” the Vava’u operators who asked whether the country’s state of national emergency allows authorities to consider and make special decisions because of circumstances the business operators have no control of.

“Does Govt expect us all to pluck this money out of thin air?, one of the operators, who we choose not to identify, told Kaniva News.

“Basically, if we do not pay we won’t get a license despite the fact that we will not have a season and have not had income since Nov 2019,” they said.

“We are in a state of emergency and special circumstances apply to these times yet the industry that provides so much for this Kingdom is going to be run into the ground.

“The King said in his closing speak today that Tourism was one of the industries that needed to be looked after yet as you can see our Minister of Tourism has no desire to do that and wants to cripple the industry instead.

“A gazzette order could be made to ensure that fees are waivered”.